Arrest made in 2014 Manatee murder case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in a 2014 gang-related murder case.

Samuel Conde, a member of the street gang known as SUR13, was shot and killed in the early hours of Dec. 20, 2014. A large group had gathered at a house on Ninth Street East in Bradenton, a place known to illegally buy beer after area bars had closed for business.

Witnesses told detectives that an altercation between rival gang members occurred, and an unknown person shot and killed Conde. Witnesses would not cooperate with detectives and an arrest was never made.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced homicide investigators have recently developed probable cause to charge Pedro “Pedico” Garcia with second-degree murder.

Garcia is currently serving time in federal prison for firearm convictions.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.