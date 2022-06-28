Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Arrest made in 2014 Manatee murder case

Pedro Garcia
Pedro Garcia(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in a 2014 gang-related murder case.

Samuel Conde, a member of the street gang known as SUR13, was shot and killed in the early hours of Dec. 20, 2014. A large group had gathered at a house on Ninth Street East in Bradenton, a place known to illegally buy beer after area bars had closed for business.

Witnesses told detectives that an altercation between rival gang members occurred, and an unknown person shot and killed Conde. Witnesses would not cooperate with detectives and an arrest was never made.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced homicide investigators have recently developed probable cause to charge Pedro “Pedico” Garcia with second-degree murder.

Garcia is currently serving time in federal prison for firearm convictions.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The handwritten note from Brian Laundrie has been made public
Laundrie’s notebook reveals rambling apologies, regrets
Moped rider dies in Venice crash
USCG: Lightning strikes boat off Tampa Bay
Video shows moment boat struck by lightning in Tampa Bay
Nichole Schmidt, center, was in civil court in Venice June 22i to hear a motion in the lawsuit...
Nichole Schmidt posts scathing tweet about Brian Laundrie’s confession letter
A vehicle crashed into a business on 17th Street early Sunday morning.
Crash damages business on 17th Street

Latest News

Dash cam footage SCSO
CAUGHT ON CAM: Driver decides to bypass traffic on sidewalk
Dash cam footage SCSO
Driver cited after caught on dash cam
FWC provides alligator safety tips as the creatures become more visible
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,
Suncoast Congressman Buchanan’s staff to hold mobile office hours