Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Video shows moment boat struck by lightning in Tampa Bay

Everyone on board was saved by the Coast Guard
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Video caught the moment a boat carrying seven people was struck by lightning 100 miles off shore in Clearwater.

The Coast Guard’s Clearwater Station rescued all seven, Saturday, after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted five women and two men without medical concerns, and returned them to the air station.

Their family members were waiting to pick them up. Thankfully no one was injured. Video taken by a passenger on the boat showed the moment of impact.

Coast Guard District Seven command center received an EPIRB alert and was able to contact the owner’s wife who said her husband and others were part of a fishing tournament.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The handwritten note from Brian Laundrie has been made public
Laundrie’s notebook reveals rambling apologies, regrets
Protestors in Sarasota have voices heard following overturning of Roe V. Wade.
All night protest in Sarasota following Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe V. Wade
Moped rider dies in Venice crash
graphic
Late afternoon storms a chance of a tropical storm next week (Far south of the Suncoast!)
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

USCG saves 7 after lightning strikes boat
Protesters and a counter protester get into a debate about abortion rights on Friday, June 24,...
Florida judge hears arguments on state’s new abortion law
Jason Paul Sternquist
North Port man hospitalized after fight, police say
American Eagle
Odor aboard American Eagle flight forces evacuations