Video shows moment boat struck by lightning in Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Video caught the moment a boat carrying seven people was struck by lightning 100 miles off shore in Clearwater.

The Coast Guard’s Clearwater Station rescued all seven, Saturday, after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted five women and two men without medical concerns, and returned them to the air station.

Their family members were waiting to pick them up. Thankfully no one was injured. Video taken by a passenger on the boat showed the moment of impact.

Coast Guard District Seven command center received an EPIRB alert and was able to contact the owner’s wife who said her husband and others were part of a fishing tournament.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”

