Suncoast gets rain each day this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is going to feel a lot like summer this week. A big ridge of high pressure is anchored in the near Atlantic waters and extends over Florida. This feature will direct our winds out of the southeast.

Each day it will be hot enough to produce a sea breeze that will collide with the east coast’s own sea breeze, which moves across the state and into the inland Suncoast. This collision of winds causes updrafts that produce thunderstorms. This is the weather pattern for about 70% of our summers.

One thing we will be watching is the possibility that daily rains will cause a few inland rivers and streams to fill by the end of the week. It is possible that this could lead to some very minor flooding concerns.

