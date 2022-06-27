Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port man hospitalized after fight, police say

Jason Paul Sternquist
Jason Paul Sternquist(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man is in intensive care and another faces charges after an altercation Saturday night, police say

On June 25 just before 10 p.m., North Port Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Cathedall Avenue after a caller said they witnessed a fight between two men and that one needed CPR.

On arrival, they found the victim unconscious and not breathing. After first responders rendered aid, the, a pulse was restored and the victim was taken to a hospital where he remains in intensive care.

Detectives have determined, through eyewitness accounts and video surveillance, the two men knew each other and had previous run-ins. Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle in front of his house when approached by the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Jason Paul Sternquist.

After words were exchanged, Sternquist reached into the vehicle and took the victim’s phone, police say. A fight ensured. The victim, who has a history of medical issues, collapsed. Sternquist fled the area in his personal vehicle. The suspect was quickly identified and later interviewed.

Sternquist was arrested and charged with battery and burglary of an occupied conveyance. Police say additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The handwritten note from Brian Laundrie has been made public
Laundrie’s notebook reveals rambling apologies, regrets
Protestors in Sarasota have voices heard following overturning of Roe V. Wade.
All night protest in Sarasota following Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe V. Wade
Moped rider dies in Venice crash
graphic
Late afternoon storms a chance of a tropical storm next week (Far south of the Suncoast!)
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

USCG saves 7 after lightning strikes boat
Protesters and a counter protester get into a debate about abortion rights on Friday, June 24,...
Florida judge hears arguments on state’s new abortion law
USCG: Lightning strikes boat off Tampa Bay
Video shows moment boat struck by lightning in Tampa Bay
American Eagle
Odor aboard American Eagle flight forces evacuations