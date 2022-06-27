North Port man hospitalized after fight, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man is in intensive care and another faces charges after an altercation Saturday night, police say

On June 25 just before 10 p.m., North Port Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Cathedall Avenue after a caller said they witnessed a fight between two men and that one needed CPR.

On arrival, they found the victim unconscious and not breathing. After first responders rendered aid, the, a pulse was restored and the victim was taken to a hospital where he remains in intensive care.

Detectives have determined, through eyewitness accounts and video surveillance, the two men knew each other and had previous run-ins. Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle in front of his house when approached by the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Jason Paul Sternquist.

After words were exchanged, Sternquist reached into the vehicle and took the victim’s phone, police say. A fight ensured. The victim, who has a history of medical issues, collapsed. Sternquist fled the area in his personal vehicle. The suspect was quickly identified and later interviewed.

Sternquist was arrested and charged with battery and burglary of an occupied conveyance. Police say additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.