Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Nichole Schmidt posts scathing tweet about Brian Laundrie’s confession letter

Nichole Schmidt, center, was in civil court in Venice June 22i to hear a motion in the lawsuit...
Nichole Schmidt, center, was in civil court in Venice June 22i to hear a motion in the lawsuit against the Laundrie family.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Gabby Petito has slammed the contents of a notebook containing the last words of Brian Laundrie, who said he killed Petito last year after she was severely injured while hiking in a wilderness area in Wyoming.

In a tweet Monday morning, Nichole Schmidt posted a graphic that read “Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability.” and added “Fed up.”

The confession letter written in a notebook found near Laundrie’s remains were made public June 24, less than a hour after the FBI released the notebook and other belongings of Gabby and Brian to their families.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said he released Brian’s confession letter to Fox News but also provided a copy to ABC7.

Patrick Reilly, attorney for the Petito family, told ABC7 he was shocked the notebook’s contents were released to the media.

Gabby and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were on a cross-county journey last year, documenting the trip on social media, when Gabby suddenly disappeared on Aug. 25, 2021. Brian returned home -- alone -- to North Port with Gabby’s vehicle.

In September, Petito’s body was found in a remote area in a national park in Wyoming. The cause of death was ruled to be strangulation.

Brian Laundrie disappeared Sept. 17, 2021. His remains were eventually found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his home, and the cause of death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A notebook near his body contained a confession letter, in which he claims it was a mercy killing after Gabby suffered a head injury after falling.

The rambling, eight-page narrative is part confession, part love letter, and in the end, a suicide note.

“I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted,” he wrote. The full text of the message can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The handwritten note from Brian Laundrie has been made public
Laundrie’s notebook reveals rambling apologies, regrets
Protestors in Sarasota have voices heard following overturning of Roe V. Wade.
All night protest in Sarasota following Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe V. Wade
graphic
Late afternoon storms a chance of a tropical storm next week (Far south of the Suncoast!)
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing
Bradenton man drowns after vehicle crash, deputies say

Latest News

A vehicle crashed into a business on 17th Street early Sunday morning.
Crash damages business on 17th Street
15th Street East is blocked Monday morning. between Tallevast Road and Whitfield Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes 15th Street East
Moped rider dies in Venice crash
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Suncoast gets rain each day this week