Nichole Schmidt posts scathing tweet about Brian Laundrie’s confession letter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Gabby Petito has slammed the contents of a notebook containing the last words of Brian Laundrie, who said he killed Petito last year after she was severely injured while hiking in a wilderness area in Wyoming.

In a tweet Monday morning, Nichole Schmidt posted a graphic that read “Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability.” and added “Fed up.”

The confession letter written in a notebook found near Laundrie’s remains were made public June 24, less than a hour after the FBI released the notebook and other belongings of Gabby and Brian to their families.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said he released Brian’s confession letter to Fox News but also provided a copy to ABC7.

Patrick Reilly, attorney for the Petito family, told ABC7 he was shocked the notebook’s contents were released to the media.

Gabby and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were on a cross-county journey last year, documenting the trip on social media, when Gabby suddenly disappeared on Aug. 25, 2021. Brian returned home -- alone -- to North Port with Gabby’s vehicle.

In September, Petito’s body was found in a remote area in a national park in Wyoming. The cause of death was ruled to be strangulation.

Brian Laundrie disappeared Sept. 17, 2021. His remains were eventually found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his home, and the cause of death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A notebook near his body contained a confession letter, in which he claims it was a mercy killing after Gabby suffered a head injury after falling.

The rambling, eight-page narrative is part confession, part love letter, and in the end, a suicide note.

“I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted,” he wrote. The full text of the message can be found here.

