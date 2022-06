VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A moped rider was killed late Sunday when he crashed in south Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the 72-year-old man was riding a moped east on Pineview Drive near Appian Way at about 11:25 p.m. when he slowed and overturned. He died at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

