Missing endangered adult may be in North Port

Wendy has been missing since June 21.
Wendy has been missing since June 21.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Charlotte County say that they have reason to believe that a missing endangered woman may be in North Port.

Wendy L. Hanleck was last seen June 21 at her residence on Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte. She drives a 2015 Silver Chevy Spark bearing FL Tag 11BGRD.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact CCSO at 941-639-2101.

At this time, she is considered endangered and may be in the North Port area.

If you have information on Wendy’s location please call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (941) 639-2101.

