Missing endangered adult may be in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Charlotte County say that they have reason to believe that a missing endangered woman may be in North Port.

Wendy L. Hanleck was last seen June 21 at her residence on Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte. She drives a 2015 Silver Chevy Spark bearing FL Tag 11BGRD.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact CCSO at 941-639-2101.

At this time, she is considered endangered and may be in the North Port area.

