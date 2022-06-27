Advertise With Us
Manatee woman missing for days, deputies say

Angela Ullery
Angela Ullery(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Angela Ullery, 51, was last seen June 23 in the 2300 block of First Street East in Bradenton. She requires medication for multiple conditions.

She is possibly driving a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag 63AUAP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

