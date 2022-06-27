Manatee woman missing for days, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Angela Ullery, 51, was last seen June 23 in the 2300 block of First Street East in Bradenton. She requires medication for multiple conditions.

She is possibly driving a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag 63AUAP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.