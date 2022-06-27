Judge: Deputies involved in April shooting incident not protected by Marsy’s Law

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A judge ruled that Marsy’s Law, a law that protects the names of victims involved in crimes as well as their family members, is not applicable to situation involving a recent officer-involved shooting.

This followed the release of the names of two deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a squatter by two Sarasota County Sheriff deputies serving an eviction notice in April. The names were released in a document by the State Attorney’s office.

Jeremiah Evans, 65, was shot and killed at the Palm Place condominiums on April 1, by a Sarasota County sheriff’s deputy serving an eviction notice at a downtown condo, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez said during a press conference at the time that Evans had lived with the condo’s owner for 11 years. The owner died in September 2021. Evans was not listed on the lease, had not paid rent since September and had refused to move out.

The sheriff’s office, which handles all civil process paperwork, in Sarasota County, had attempted to serve notice the day before but no one answered the door. The deputies posted an eviction notice of the front door of the unit.

On Friday morning, 24 hours after the notice was posted, three deputies, along with the attorney for the family of the deceased owner, arrived to evict Evans.

With a key supplied by the attorney, the deputies entered the unit and announced themselves, Perez said. The deputies found Evans inside, armed with a knife.

Perez said Evans ignored deputies’ orders and moved toward them. One deputy deployed his Taser in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. The Taser failed to subdue Evans and he lunged forward again. A second deputy fired her duty weapon once, hitting Evans. Deputies immediately rendered first aid and CPR, but he died at the scene.

After this, a judge issued an injunction after the paper printed the names of the two deputies involved.

Monday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received a ruling from Judge Williams that said the names of the two deputies were not protected by Marsy’s Law.

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said he would abide by the decision but added, “While I have my personal opinion on the application of Marsy’s Law to law enforcement officers who are victims of crime, we believe, based on the plain reading, that we need to proceed forward and get this issue resolved.”

Statement from Sarasota Sheriff (SCSO)

