Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday.(Fox News/YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A grocery store employee was arrested after slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in the back Sunday.

Giuliani, who was also a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was campaigning for his son in a ShopRite on Staten Island when an employee hit him and said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

The 78-year-old said he managed to stay on his feet, but also said he was lucky he didn’t fall and crack his skull.

Store security responded immediately, and the 39-year-old ShopRite associate was turned over to the New York Police Department.

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said the attack on his father was politically motivated.

Andrew Giuliani, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York governor, said he wants all New Yorkers to feel safe from crime again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The handwritten note from Brian Laundrie has been made public
Laundrie’s notebook reveals rambling apologies, regrets
Protestors in Sarasota have voices heard following overturning of Roe V. Wade.
All night protest in Sarasota following Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe V. Wade
graphic
Late afternoon storms a chance of a tropical storm next week (Far south of the Suncoast!)
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing
Moped rider dies in Venice crash

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a...
4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a...
4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game