Driver crashes into Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A daycare owner is picking up the pieces after a car plowed into the side of the building early Sunday morning.

Sarasota Police have taken Luis Vargas Romero, 24, into custody for allegedly driving into the Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center on 17th Street. No one was hurt since the center has been closed for construction for the past several months, but the owner is looking at serious damages with shattered glass, broken gutters and severe wall damage.

Anita Saho, who owns Camp Bow Wow, flew in from out of town to check out the damages. Although it’s a mess, she said it could have been much worse.

“We were very lucky that there were no dogs and no employees here because we are under construction and I am so thankful for that,” she said.

Construction at the doggie daycare center will be pushed back another three months because of the wreck.

Sarasota Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.