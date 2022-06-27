Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Driver crashes into Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center

Sarasota Police report Luis Vargas Romero, 24, has been taken into custody after allegedly driving into the building.
Driver crashes into Camp Bow Wow
Driver crashes into Camp Bow Wow(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A daycare owner is picking up the pieces after a car plowed into the side of the building early Sunday morning.

Sarasota Police have taken Luis Vargas Romero, 24, into custody for allegedly driving into the Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center on 17th Street. No one was hurt since the center has been closed for construction for the past several months, but the owner is looking at serious damages with shattered glass, broken gutters and severe wall damage.

Anita Saho, who owns Camp Bow Wow, flew in from out of town to check out the damages. Although it’s a mess, she said it could have been much worse.

“We were very lucky that there were no dogs and no employees here because we are under construction and I am so thankful for that,” she said.

Construction at the doggie daycare center will be pushed back another three months because of the wreck.

Sarasota Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The handwritten note from Brian Laundrie has been made public
Laundrie’s notebook reveals rambling apologies, regrets
Protestors in Sarasota have voices heard following overturning of Roe V. Wade.
All night protest in Sarasota following Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe V. Wade
Moped rider dies in Venice crash
graphic
Late afternoon storms a chance of a tropical storm next week (Far south of the Suncoast!)
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing

Latest News

Sarasota Police will be conducting training for the next few days.
Sarasota Police Department Officers Union talks contract negotiation struggles
Crews on scene of deputy involved shooting in Sarasota.
Judge: Deputies involved in April shooting incident not protected by Marsy’s Law
USCG saves 7 after lightning strikes boat
Protesters and a counter protester get into a debate about abortion rights on Friday, June 24,...
Florida judge hears arguments on state’s new abortion law