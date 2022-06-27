Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Distillery makes crab-flavored whiskey to help protect ecosystem

Tamworth Distilling has created 'Crab Trapper,' a crab-flavored whiskey made from real crabs.
Tamworth Distilling has created 'Crab Trapper,' a crab-flavored whiskey made from real crabs.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to try out a new alcoholic drink from a Northeast distillery.

Tamworth Distilling has joined forces with the University of New Hampshire to create “Crab Trapper,” a whiskey that features the flavor of green crabs.

Officials said these crabs have been a terror to much of New England’s coastal ecosytem for more than two centuries.

They prey on other species, destroy their habitats and compete with their food sources, so Tamworth figured the best way to protect other underwater life forms was to take the crabs and turn them into a drink.

“Crab Trapper” is made with a bourbon base steeped with crabs, corn and spices. It is compared to a Lowcountry Boil.

This limited run of 200-milliliter bottles costs $65 each and can be found on Tamworth’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The handwritten note from Brian Laundrie has been made public
Laundrie’s notebook reveals rambling apologies, regrets
Protestors in Sarasota have voices heard following overturning of Roe V. Wade.
All night protest in Sarasota following Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe V. Wade
graphic
Late afternoon storms a chance of a tropical storm next week (Far south of the Suncoast!)
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing
Bradenton man drowns after vehicle crash, deputies say

Latest News

NATO leader talks of increasing military numbers
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance wants to increase the size...
NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support
A vehicle crashed into a business on 17th Street early Sunday morning.
Crash damages business on 17th Street
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
G-7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prep new aid for Ukraine