DeSantis expands eligibility for Bright Futures scholarships

Brighter Futures
Brighter Futures(Gov. DeSantis Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Florida high school students applying for the state’s college and vocational school scholarship program will be able to substitute paid work experience for volunteering under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Students who apply for the Bright Futures program starting in the next school year will be able to fulfill the volunteer requirement by working 100 hours. During a bill signing ceremony Monday at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, DeSantis said the change will help low-income families whose teenagers need to work.

The scholarships are awarded to students who attain high gradepoint averages and test scores. They receive various amounts based on what level they achieve.

