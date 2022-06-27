Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Crash damages business on 17th Street

A vehicle crashed into a business on 17th Street early Sunday morning.
A vehicle crashed into a business on 17th Street early Sunday morning.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is facing DUI charges after police say he crashed his vehicle into a building early Sunday morning.

Sarasota Police say just before 1:30 a.m., Sunday, they responded to a crash at Camp Bow Wow, in the 2100 block of 17th Street.

Investigators say the driver, identified as 24-year-old Luis Vargas Romero, crashed into a pole before crashing into the business, causing significant damage.

No one was injured, police say. Romero was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI with property damage.

