Crash damages business on 17th Street

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is facing DUI charges after police say he crashed his vehicle into a building early Sunday morning.

Sarasota Police say just before 1:30 a.m., Sunday, they responded to a crash at Camp Bow Wow, in the 2100 block of 17th Street.

Investigators say the driver, identified as 24-year-old Luis Vargas Romero, crashed into a pole before crashing into the business, causing significant damage.

No one was injured, police say. Romero was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI with property damage.

