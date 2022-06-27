Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the...
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Stanley Cup finals have concluded with a loss for the Tampa Bay Lightning.  Game 6 marked the final match of the Stanley Cup finals between the Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche.  After a hard-fought match, the Avalanche pulled through with their fourth win over the Lightning in the championship. The final score was 2-1, giving the Avalanche the fourth win that they needed to take home the cup.

This victory for the Avalanche signals their third win of the Stanley Cup, and their first win since 2001. The loss for the Lightning cost them their chance to win the Cup for the third year in a row after their two subsequent victories.

