Late afternoon storms a chance of a tropical storm next week (Far south of the Suncoast!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday afternoon, especially late in the day, will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms. Saturday’s storms were minimal with no rain for Sarasota or Bradenton. But North Port received over 2 inches, Port Charlotte 0.71″ and Arcadia 0.21″. Sunday could bring more widespread storms. Everyday for the coming week afternoon storms are possible. Storm chances go down again for the work week, only to pick up again for the coming weekend. Yes, that’s the 4th of July weekend and the chance for afternoon/evening storms is higher again.

We’re tracking a wave in the Atlantic that has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next 5 days. This storm will stay far to the south of us, in the southern Caribbean very close to the coastline of South America. So far that’s the only tropical system with a good chance of development, for now!

Tropical (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.