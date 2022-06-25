Sarasota Police evaluate officers with active school shooter simulation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers were dropped into Southside Elementary School with two goals: stop the active shooter and save the children inside.

“When I sit in the command post and I listen to the dispatch team say those awful words, it literally gives chills to my skin,” Kenneth Rainey, Sarasota Police Captain with the Professional Standards Division, said.

It’s a nightmare scenario every department wants to avoid, but one all of them need to be ready for in modern times.

To make sure officers with the Sarasota Police Department are prepared to face threats on school campuses, units are being put to the test. The department hosted an active shooter training session at Southside Elementary School, dropping officers into a chaotic simulation to see how quickly they can stop a shooter and save lives.

Officers weren’t told beforehand that they’d be facing an active shooter simulation. Instead, they had to rely on their prior training and decision-making skills to adjust quickly and complete the mission.

The teams, facing several rounds of scenarios, moved quickly through the halls searching for the shooter with only limited information about his whereabouts dispatch. When they found him at the top of a staircase, they had to stay focused as he fired a starter pistol, simulating the sound of loud gunshots.

Inside the building, there was even more chaos. Actors posing as civilians inside the school either laid still on the floor or clutched wounds while screaming.

“We’re forcing the officers to rapidly make decisions after being stimulated in a variety of fashions which is as close to reality as we can get,” Rainey said.

Julius González, one of the officers who went through the scenario, admits “it’s scary when you hear gun shots,” however, he said that’s exactly what law enforcement officers signed up to confront.

Before long, the team was able to corner the shooter in a classroom, handcuffing him on the floor. While one officer focused on keeping him detained, others checked on the survivors and gave them medical aid.

Rainey described how SPD trains to protect life at all costs, emphasizing that officers are willing to put their lives on the line to save the life of a child.

“This is an assignment that is above all others,” he said. “So, again, it’s the priority of life that is above all else and the thought of not responding shouldn’t enter your mind.”

Department leaders are using these drills as a test. Next, they will analyze how each of the officers performed under pressure and look for any mistakes that may have been made. Those lessons will then be applied to future lessons to improve the department’s training procedures.

Rainey said he wants to do more active shooter training scenarios in every school in the city. The date for the next one hasn’t been planned, but he expects to get officers back on campuses sometime this winter.Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.