Roe v. Wade reactions on the Suncoast

ST. ARMAND’S KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Roe v. Wade decision sparked conversation among Suncoast residents. Many residents battling with their feelings about the decision and what it could mean for the state.

Some residents remained neutral and others were outraged by the decision.

“I am super disappointed in this country, embarrassed to be an American, as a woman, as a cousin, and as a sister I am absolutely appalled,” said Jessica Sadler, a Suncoast resident.

Other residents felt the decision was wrong but remained neutral about how it made them feel.

“I just don’t know,” said Noah Balfour. “Everybody is really upset.”

This comes after the Supreme Court decision on Friday that was met with protests across the United States. Sarasota had a protest from dusk on Friday until dawn on Saturday and protesters spent the day at the U.S. capitol.

