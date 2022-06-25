A better chance for storms this weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a dry week, Rainy Season is back to end June and start July. Storms will be scattered, hit and miss on any day in particular. And Sunday has the better chance for more widespread storms with a small low in the upper atmosphere over Florida. The afternoon clouds and storm potential will keep temps only in the low 90s for the week. Storm potential is also higher for our beaches, mainly late afternoon and evening, so keep an eye to the sky!

Hurricane Season is also showing signs of life. An African wave has moved into the Atlantic and has a good chance of developing into our second tropical storm. The main risk area is the southern Caribbean, so it would stay far south of us. We’ll continue to track it for development!

Tropics (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.