Anna Maria Oyster Bar, SunCoast Blood Centers team up for blood drive

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Blood supplies are dropping to dangerous levels on the Suncoast, and one restaurant chain is stepping up to stock the shelves.

Anna Maria Oyster Bar hosted blood drives in three of its locations on Saturday in partnership with SunCoast Blood Centers (SCBC). The restaurant chain is offering donors a chance to get something back in return for their generosity--a $15 restaurant coupon and a free t-shirt.

It’s needed now more than ever. Earlier this week, SCBC posted a jarring image on its social media pages: a single unit of blood sitting alone in the facility’s refrigerator. That shelf should be full, but donations have taken a dive throughout the summer while trauma calls to the hospital are ticking up rapidly, leaving the Suncoast with far too little supply to meet the demand.

Steve Malavé, director of community relations at Suncoast Blood Centers, said the center needs 150 units of blood donated each day to catch up with hospitals, and they’re nowhere close. That’s why his team is sounding the alarm in hopes that more people with O+ and O- blood types will answer the call.

People like Reuben Shaffer, who has been a steadfast donor for years. He saw the bare shelf at SCBC on ABC7 News, which motivated him to visit a blood drive once again.

“It really let me know that it was best to come and donate and help out,” he said.

Shaffer talked about how he’s had friends get hurt in car accidents, so he understands why it’s so important for hospitals to always have a strong supply of blood for trauma patients.

Malavé said it can be tough to motivate most people to donate since the majority haven’t had personal experiences like Shaffer and don’t think about blood as an issue on a day-to-day basis. It’s one of the many reasons only 3% of the population is responsible for supplying blood for the entire nation. If everyone chose to donate twice a year, he said, we would never have to worry about a blood supply crisis.

Until then, promotional drives like the ones at Anna Maria Oyster Bars are useful to inspire those who perhaps haven’t donated before.

“Come give and you get,” Kimberly Kenny, a bartender manager at one of the restaurants, said. “And that’s how life works. It’s karma, it’s whatever you want to call it. We’re happy to help.”

Good karma, served up with a side of tartar sauce.

If you want to attend one of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar blood drives, you can visit any of the below locations until 7 p.m. on Saturday. The bar typically hosts two or three of these drives throughout the year with the next one coming up on Halloween.

- 6906 14th St. West, Bradenton

- 6696 Cortez Road West, Bradenton

- 1525 51st Ave. East, Ellenton

If you want to donate outside these locations, you can do so by getting in touch with SCBC by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.