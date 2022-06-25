Advertise With Us
All night protest in Sarasota following Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe V. Wade

Protestors in Sarasota have voices heard following overturning of Roe V. Wade.
By Rick Adams
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large crowd of protestors having their voices heard, very upset with the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday overturning Roe V. Wade.

“We’re not going to let this go down quietly, if they believe we’re just going to sit at home, we’re not going to do anything they’re wrong,” said Sarah Parker, President of Women’s Voices of SW Florida. “This is a muddy step on our constitution, our rights and our bodily autonomy and we’re not going to take this one sitting down.”

The protest starting in Five Points Park in Sarasota and then a march through the streets of downtown to the Sarasota County Courthouse. Protestors spending the night outside the courthouse from 7pm until 7am, sending a message that they will fight.

“For the two-thirds of Americans that don’t know life without this personal liberty, it is a very hard day,” said Kate Danehy-Samitz, Founder of Women’s Voices of SW Florida. “And I think that all we can do at this point in time is take the time to mourn, to organize and to move forward, and start doing the work needed to get us back on track.”

The decision by SCOTUS making history. This after 50 years of having Roe V. Wade in place. Some celebrating the decision, while many others shocked.

“I’m enraged, this is a sad day for women,” said Christy Stanford, a Sarasota resident. “The fact that the government is making choices about a women’s body is absurd.”

