Sarasota STEMania holding its cyber week summer camp

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen summer camp students spent the week at STEMania business learning about all things cyber. The cyber week included lessons about cryptography, game development, coding, and computers in space.

Students are continuously engaged with hands-on learning activities. The CEO and Owner of Sarasota STEMania Alisa Craig said it’s more about learning what coding means than how to do it.

“We don’t just want them to code but we want them to understand what the technology and program is in coding and how it is relevant in the real world,” said Craig.

Students created pully systems to replicate the orbit of the earth and they changed the color of an LED light with their hands.

Students built the code and we’re able to understand the way they write the code would make the light change colors. They added extra layers to change the color depending on the location their hands were placed.

The summer camp has over 300 lessons in science, technology, engineering, and math.

