Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota man sentenced to life after soliciting sex with teen

William Heagney
William Heagney(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED July 28 with life sentence.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after being convicted last month of sending pornographic images to and attempting to meet with a girl he thought was a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors say.

A Sarasota County jury convicted William Heagney in June of traveling to seduce, solicit or entice a child to commit a sex act, use of a computer to seduce, solicit or entice a child to commit a sex act, attempted lewd and lascivious battery of a victim between 12 and 16, and 88 counts transmission of material harmful to minors.

In September 2019, investigators posing as a 14-year-old girl made contact with Heagney, who was 41 at the time. Over the course of internet conversations, he sent 88 images of pornography to encourage her to engage in sex, even though the child repeatedly mentioned that she was only 14.

Heagney traveled two hours and parked his truck miles away, riding a bicycle to the decoy house set up by police. Upon arrival, he was immediately taken into custody, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Vaughn
Sarasota police find man missing for two days
A woman was injured when she was knocked off a pontoon boat at Crab Island, near Destin, in the...
Woman falls off pontoon boat and hit by prop, Panhandle authorities say
Up-to-date vaccines required for school students
Video footage shows two suspects believed to have stolen cash and jewelry from a Bradenton...
Burglars posing as pest control workers, Bradenton police warn
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Inmate dies in custody in Manatee County Jail

Latest News

A crowded Siesta Key Beach (File photo)
Florida still growing, but more slowly, data say
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Heat advisory up on the Suncoast
ABC7 News at 12:30pm - July 27, 2022
ABC7 News at Noon - July 27, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - July 27, 2022