Sarasota man convicted of soliciting sex with teen

William Heagney
William Heagney(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man faces life in prison after being convicted of sending pornographic images to and attempting to meet with a girl he thought was a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors say.

A jury convicted William Heagney Friday of traveling to seduce, solicit or entice a child to commit a sex act, use of a computer to seduce, solicit or entice a child to commit a sex act, attempted lewd and lascivious battery of a victim between 12 and 16, and 88 counts transmission of material harmful to minors.

In September 2019, investigators posing as a 14-year-old girl made contact with Heagney, who was 41 at the time. Over the course of internet conversations, he sent 88 images of pornography to encourage her to engage in sex, even though the child mentioned many times that she was only 14.

Heagney traveled two hours and parked his truck miles away, riding a bicycle to the decoy house set up by police. Upon arrival, he was immediately taken into custody, prosecutors said.

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison. Sentencing is currently scheduled for July 27.

