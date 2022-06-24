Protest against Supreme Court Roe v. Wade reversal happening tonight at Florida Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Capitol will be the site of a protest by abortion rights activists in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
In the ruling issued Friday morning, a majority of justices found that abortion is not a right protected under the Constitution. As a result of that decision, abortions may be banned in roughly half of the states across the country.
A group of local Roe V. Wade and pro-choice supporters are planning to protest at the steps of the Historic Florida Capitol at 5 p.m. Friday.
The following organizations say they will be there to protest:
- FSU Students for a Democratic Society
- FAMU Students for a Democratic Society
- Tallahassee Freedom Road Socialist Organization
- Tallahassee Community Action Committee
- FAMU Generation Action
- Tallahassee Planned Parenthood
- FSU GAU
- Tallahassee IWW
- Student/Farmworker Alliance
- FSU College Democrats
- Tallahassee DSA
- Tallahassee National Organization for Women
- Florida Coalition for Transgender Liberation
It is unclear at this point if there will be any road closures as a result of this gathering.
Protests are planned in many cities nationwide in response to the high court’s ruling.
A large crowd has already gathered in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., which now has two fences surrounding it.
