Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy involved in deadly shooting

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Highland County Sheriff confirmed Friday that a deputy was involved in a deadly shooting.

The incident occurred in the overnight hours of June 24. At 2:30 a.m., the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service from the Florida Highway Patrol regarding a white van traveling north in the southbound lanes of US 27 near State Road 70 in the Lake Placid area. Deputies responded and at 2:31 a.m., they located a white Econoline van in the area.

Deputies followed the van for a short period and then conducted a traffic stop at 2:33 a.m., a mile north of Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. south near Lake Placid.

During the traffic stop, a deputy made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the van. During the traffic stop, the deputy decided to issue the driver, 68-year-old white male Robert W. McNamara, a citation for failure to maintain a single lane.

While the deputy was writing the citation, Mr. McNamara refused to stay in his vehicle. During a press conference, the sheriff told the media that McNamara became hostile.

As the deputy was completing the citation, officials say McNamara exited his van and approached the deputy, producing a black in color, pistol-grip shotgun and fired a round at the deputy. Two deputies returned fire, striking McNamara several times. They immediately called for medical assistance and attempted life saving measures.

McNamara was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m.

The two deputies involved in this situation were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.

You can view the press conference below.

