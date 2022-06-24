Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Heat advisory up for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go again. A heat advisory has been issued for the Suncoast for the potential of dangerous heat indexes this afternoon.

We could see the “feels-like” temperatures exceed 110 today, especially in inland locations. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat if you have to be outside this afternoon. Close to the coast, you will see feels-like temperatures near 105, which will also make for dangerous weather conditions in the late afternoon. There will be rain chances today, but the storm will come after the high temperatures of the day will have been reached.

By 5-6 p.m., storms will build in inland locations. The Storm Prediction Center has placed inland Suncoast at a marginal risk for severe weather. The most likely severe weather would be a thunderstorm wind that might do some damage. In general, the storms will diminish in intensity before reaching the coast.

