Florida officials react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - As soon as it was revealed that the Supreme Court of the United State had overturned Roe v. Wade, Florida politicians immediately to took social media to express their thoughts.

Here are some of their replies. So far, Governor Ron DeSantis has not posted an official statement as he is currently attending a memorial at the site of the Surfside Condo collapse. This story will be updated as more reaction becomes available.

Rep. Matt Gaetz:

I applaud the courage of the Supreme Court in standing up for our most vulnerable in the face of violent intimidation from leftist agitators and the Democratic Party. Roe and Casey were bad science and bad law. Now they’re history. The Supreme Court’s decisions in Roe v. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/n6doz1g0rn — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 24, 2022

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried:

This decision will have devastating impacts on women in Florida and across our country as nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion come to an end.⁰

My full statement below. pic.twitter.com/HRR2KCUdir — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) June 24, 2022

Sen. Marco Rubio:

Today the Supreme Court correctly returned the power to regulate abortion to the states.



I will soon introduce a proposal to support mothers and their babies so that every child has a real opportunity to pursue the promise of America. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 24, 2022

Rep. Michael Waltz:

Rep. Waltz released the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision: pic.twitter.com/CzYZjegLGp — Congressman Waltz Press (@RepWaltzPress) June 24, 2022

Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist:

I'm running for governor to protect Roe v. Wade. On day one of the Crist Administration, I will sign an Executive Order to protect a woman’s right to choose.



It’s time to get organized, get energized, get voters registered, and turn out the vote to protect women’s freedom. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) June 24, 2022

State Senator Kelli Stargel:

“Protecting the innocent children whose lives are ended through abortion was a defining issue for me as I made the decision to run for elected office. Today is a wonderful affirmation of the pro-life efforts of so many over the last 50 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the justices for their courage in speaking the truth in the face of tremendous adversity.

“The so-called ‘right’ to murder an unborn child was entirely invented by the Roe decision and affirmed in the Casey decision, both of which were wrong from the start. Not only is abortion never mentioned in our Constitution, the opinion explains in great detail that history does not in any way support the pro-abortion lie that the ‘right’ to kill an unborn child is a liberty rooted in the history of this country or the common law. To the contrary, historical facts and writings cited by the court as well as modern scientific realities unequivocally support the fact that abortion is the taking of an innocent human life and a barbaric practice that has been repudiated throughout history.

“The damage Roe has caused this country is profound. Unfortunately, laws and legal opinions cannot change hearts and minds influenced by decades of an anti-life culture. While we recognize the loss of 63 million innocent and irreplaceable children, we must also accept that the permissible killing of unborn children over three generations has caused serious damage to the social fabric of this country.

“Informed by my own life experience with an unplanned teenage pregnancy, I know firsthand that all too often our culture condones and even promotes the murder of innocent children as a means to freedom and equality as a way to show empathy for women facing difficult or unplanned situations. In my view, as we move forward, our work to foster a culture that supports life, children, parents and families is even more important. It has been an honor for me to work with my colleagues on legislation to protect the innocent lives ended by abortion. I continue to pray for the lives lost and impacted by abortion and for the safety the justices and their families.”

Chair for the Constitutional Litigation Partnership and Co-Chair of the Center for Law and Justice Pam Bondi:

“Today’s decision is a historic win for the Constitution and the American people. Previous decisions in Roe vs. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey contorted the Constitution, particularly the co-equal powers laid out in our founding document. The majority in Dobbs state that the legality of abortion is an issue to be grappled by the legislature at the state and federal levels. This decision gives the people a voice that will be heard through their votes and elected representatives. The America First Policy Institute stands with the unborn and the basic tenants of federalism—giving the power to the people and not any single branch of government.”

