Bradenton man drowns after vehicle crash, deputies say

(WRDW)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was found dead in a canal Friday morning after apparently walking away from a crash in Manatee County, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 8:40 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a body floating in a canal in the 300 block of Magellan Drive. The victim, later identified as 54-year-old Horacio Enrique Salazar-Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies learned that a vehicle crash occurred in front of a nearby home at around 2 a.m. and the driver was not located. The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the vehicle crash.

Detectives found no trauma to the body or other evidence of suspicious activity. It appears Salazar-Martinez walked away from the crash scene, and somehow stumbled into the canal and drowned.

An exact cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy. The investigation continues.

