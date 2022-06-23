Traffic plan released for North Port Freedom Festival

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City officials in North Port have released the traffic plan for travel to and from the annual Freedom Festival, presented by American Irrigation.

This event will be held at CoolToday Park at 18800 W. Villages Parkway at 5 p.m. on July 4, 2022. Free parking will be available at the Park and the public is encouraged to carpool.

Be prepared for slow-moving traffic as you enter and exit the park, slow and safe is the motto of the day! The high-flying fireworks show by Garden State Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. weather permitting. The display is expected to end around 9:30 p.m.

When arriving at the event: From North Port: Vehicles traveling from the City of North Port and from the East must enter through West Villages Parkway. Handicap-accessible parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees who need these spaces are asked to display their tags prominently and stay to the left when arriving at the stadium for the event.

From I-75: Vehicles traveling from I-75 south, will travel south on River Road and enter through West Villages Parkway. From Venice: Vehicles traveling from Venice and from the West must enter through Preto Boulevard and turn left on Playmore Blvd.

When leaving the event: To North Port: Travel north on West Villages Parkway and make a right at US 41. To I-75: Travel north on West Villages Parkway and make a right at US 41, then make a left on River Road.

To Venice: Travel north on West Villages Parkway, make a left on Playmore Blvd., then make a right on Preto Blvd., and then take a left or right onto US 41. To learn more about the Freedom Festival, including vendor or sponsorship information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (941) 429-PARK (7275).

More information can be found at CityofNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival.

