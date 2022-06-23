Title IX still making a difference 50 years later

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Title IX was a revolutionary law for women in sports. The federal law prohibits sex discrimination in education or education-based programs which receive federal funding.

In Sarasota and Manatee Counties to universities across the United States, Title IX continues to leave its mark on and off the field.

No matter the campus, 1972 is considered a landmark year for intercollegiate athletics.

Both female and male college student-athletes have equal access to sports and resources. If there is a male equivalent, you should see a women’s equivalent activity.

“It’s very important because of the educational piece especially being an educator, someone working in education because what it does is it gives girls, women, and opportunity for the education part. A lot of it we look at the sports part, that’s the part that gets noticed. But it’s the education piece that’s the most important so that we have a level playing field, that everything that is open to males is open to females as well,” said Laticia Williams, a former student athlete turned coach in the Suncoast.

That law continues to support students like O’Mariah Gordon, a sophomore student-athlete playing guard for the Florida State University Women’s Basketball team. Gordon actually grew up in Bradenton where she graduated from Braden River High School.

It’s proof that the Title IX is making life better for stellar women athletes across the Suncoast 50 years after it was passed.

