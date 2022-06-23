Search continues for suspect involved in home break-ins and burglaries in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four home break-ins in four different neighborhoods in Manatee County. It happened Monday in broad daylight between 9am and around 2pm.

“I’m really shocked, I’ve only been here since December,” said Jesse Costa, a neighbor. “I’ve talked to the neighbors and they say it’s pretty quiet.”

The suspect has been breaking into these homes through the front door by prying it open or kicking it in. Those homes all had a hidden alcove, making it difficult to see the break-in. He is most likely driving a dark colored Jeep Cherokee. He has stolen hard to trace items such as jewelry.

“This person is confident enough that they could walk up to a house, maybe they’re assuming nobody’s home,” said Randy Warren, spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. “They break-in, not be noticed, get away with the stolen merchandise.”

The neighborhoods that have been impacted include Greenfield Plantation in eastern Manatee County, and Eagles Watch and Palm Aire in the Sarasota section of Manatee County.

“It makes me a little nervous,” said Costa. “I’ll be real cautious now, keep my eyes open, make sure everything is right.”

The suspect was wearing a ski mask. He is described as having a thin build. The sheriff’s office is urging everyone to be on the lookout for that dark colored Jeep Cherokee. If you have any more information, you are asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

