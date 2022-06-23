Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police conducting training at Webber and U.S. 41

Sarasota Police will be conducting training for the next few days.
Sarasota Police will be conducting training for the next few days.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you see some commotion involving Sarasota Police in the area of Webber Street and Tamiami Trail, don’t worry -- They’re just training.

The Sarasota Police Department announced on Twitter Thursday that officers will be conducting training exercises for the next few days.

