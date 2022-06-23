Sarasota Police conducting training at Webber and U.S. 41
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you see some commotion involving Sarasota Police in the area of Webber Street and Tamiami Trail, don’t worry -- They’re just training.
The Sarasota Police Department announced on Twitter Thursday that officers will be conducting training exercises for the next few days.
