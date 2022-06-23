Sarasota Police conducting training at Webber and U.S. 41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you see some commotion involving Sarasota Police in the area of Webber Street and Tamiami Trail, don’t worry -- They’re just training.

The Sarasota Police Department announced on Twitter Thursday that officers will be conducting training exercises for the next few days.

🚨TRAINING ALERT🚨 If you see a large gathering of our officers near Webber Street and South Tamiami Trail in the @CityofSarasota, not to worry, we're conducting training exercises for the next several days. pic.twitter.com/U17863kiCA — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) June 23, 2022

