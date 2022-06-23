Rain chance going up for the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - That didn’t take long. We had just a couple of days with nice comfortable humidity and now it is back to the oppressive heat and humidity. We will see west winds continue on Friday which will make it feel more like 102 to 107 degrees at times during the afternoon. It will also stay fairly dry for Friday but then we slip back to scattered storms for the weekend. High temperatures will be near 90 at the coast and low to mid 90s inland. There is a heat advisory for our area on Friday from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Feels like forecast for Friday and Saturday (WWSB)

Look for mostly sunny skies to start the day on Friday with a 20% chance for a few scattered storms late in the day near the coast and a 30% chance for a few inland storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will from the west at 5-15 mph.

Saturday expect to see a chance for a few morning coastal showers but storms will be more numerous during the late afternoon and evening. We will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for morning showers and a 50% chance for those late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. The high on Saturday will be near 90 at the beach and low to mid 90s further away you push from the Gulf. The heat index will once again surpass 100 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Sunday we will see another good chance for showers and thunderstorms some of the storms could bring some locally heavy rainfall at times. We will also see a good deal of dangerous lightning with these storms. The rain chance on Sunday is at 60%. Now we are not looking at an all day rain event but we will see a good deal of storms scattered about mainly in the afternoon. The high will be near normal which is 90 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday next week will be fairly typical with generally sunny skies in the morning followed by late day storms moving in from inland areas. We will see lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s.

Tropical wave now has 40% chance for developing (WWSB)

In the tropics we are watching our first strong tropical wave now in the east Atlantic. This system is expected to continue to move west and possibly become the next named storm late next week as it moves into the eastern Caribbean. This is a little unusual to see a storm form way out in the Atlantic this time of year. The next name up in the 2022 list is Bonnie.

For boating we will see winds out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph and seas right around 2 feet with moderate chop on the waters.

