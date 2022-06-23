Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Missing boater found dead after days of searching Lake Weir

Marion County Sheriff's deputies search Lake Weir for missing boater
Marion County Sheriff's deputies search Lake Weir for missing boater(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After days of searching Lake Weir, the body of a boater who went missing leaving behind three children was found Thursday morning.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the man they say disappeared under the water on Lake Weir Tuesday afternoon. Three children were left behind on the boat.

The sheriff’s office marine, dive, and air units searched the lake for the man. At 6:00 a.m. Thursday crews resumed the search, finding the body shortly after.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the cause of death. The identity of the boater will not be released until after next of kin notifications are made.

