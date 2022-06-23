Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Long COVID can affect children, study says

Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens pharmacy Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lexington, S.C.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate based on age.

Researchers looked at 44,000 children, from infants to 14-year-olds, in Denmark.

They specifically looked for general ailments like headaches, mood swings, stomach problems, fatigue, and memory or concentration issues.

The 11,000 children who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to have at least one of those symptoms for two months or more.

One-third of them developed at least one long-term symptom after getting the virus.

Researchers say this shows that while children getting long COVID-19 is low, it is still a possibility.

The study was published in the journal The Lancet.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ringling College of Art & Design
Ringling College hit with lawsuit by eight former students
Bradenton Police take a suspect into custody at Blake Medical Center Wednesday.
WATCH: Woman arrested with loaded gun in emergency room
Deputies are looking for owner of this SUV.
Manatee deputies looking for home burglary suspect
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse charged with DUI after April 20 crash
Palmetto Police catch suspected car thieves after chase through Manatee County

Latest News

Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar