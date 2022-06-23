Advertise With Us
The Lead: Asolo Rep’s Producing Artistic Director talks the relevance of ‘Hair’

The run of the production may be over but its lessons are here to stay
Asolo Rep's production of HAIR, Photos by Cliff Roles.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier this week, we received the tragic news that co-creator of the musical “Hair”, James Rado, died at the age of 90.

The show was revolutionary when it arrived on Broadway in the late 1960s. It was a musical about the free love movement, the Vietnam war and friendship. It lost the Tony Award for Best Musical to 1776, but one could argue its impact has been far greater.

Here on the Suncoast, Asolo Rep had previously done a performance of the “American Tribal Love Rock Musical.” And while the run of “Hair” may be over, it’s lessons carry on with all who performed the piece.

ABC7 sat down to talk with Asolo Rep’s Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. You can learn more about the theatre’s upcoming events here.

You can listen to this episode of “The Lead” below.

