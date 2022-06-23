Humidity slowly creeping back up

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a nice start to the day on Wednesday with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. We will see another nice start on Thursday but you will begin to notice the dreaded humidity making a come back and making it feel much warmer during the afternoon hours.

The rain chance stays low on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance for mainly inland showers and isolated thunderstorms. That rain chance drops to 10% closer to the coast. The high will be close to 90 degrees.

Friday we will see that humidity rise and “feels like” temperatures get into the triple digits once again but not high enough to reach advisory levels. Skies will be mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a 30% chance for a few late day storms.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers along the coast in the morning followed by a good chance for scattered late day storms developing inland. Some of those storms will work back toward the Gulf later in the afternoon and early evening. The high on Saturday will be in the low 90s with a heat index around 102 degrees. The rain chance is 30% in the morning followed by 50% chance later in they day.

It looks like the typical summer pattern will begin on Sunday with a good chance for scattered late day storms some of which could be strong. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. To start the work week look for a good chance for showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and tracking back toward the beaches during the evening. Rain chance stays strong at 50% through Wednesday. The tropics are all quiet for now.

