Humidity rising and “feels-like” temperatures climb today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A change is coming to the Suncoast.

High pressure to the west will drive our winds in a different direction today and produce significant differences in the way the afternoons feel.

Air temperatures will stay about the same, that is, in the low 90s near the coast and mid-90s inland. However, the wind shift to the west today will spike the moisture and raise the feels-like temperatures, or heat index, to triple digits today. 100 to 102 will be common, whereas the last few days have seen the Heat Index in the upper 90s.

This may seem like a small difference but it will be very noticeable. Despite the moisture increase, the rains will hold off today.

Moisture will continue to increase into the weekend. By tomorrow we will see showers building in the late afternoon. Most of Friday’s storms will be inland. But on Saturday and Sunday, the rains will expand and drift toward the coast and we will see a return to typical summer weather with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.