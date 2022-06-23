Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Healthy newborn baby surrendered to fire department under Safe Haven law

The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks...
The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks old.(Pixabay)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A newborn in Texas was safely surrendered to a fire department Wednesday afternoon under the state’s Safe Haven law.

The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks old.

According to the fire department, the person who surrendered the baby also provided the child’s hospital paperwork and vaccination records.

The child was taken by Amarillo Medical Services for a checkup and is doing well, officials said. The baby will be placed in the care of an emergency provider.

Texas’ Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, allows a parent to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location without any punishment. Babies up to 60 days old can be surrendered under this law.

In Texas, a parent may take a baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in the state.

For more information about Texas’ Safe Haven law, visit the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ website here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police take a suspect into custody at Blake Medical Center Wednesday.
WATCH: Woman arrested with loaded gun in emergency room
Ringling College of Art & Design
Ringling College hit with lawsuit by eight former students
The truss of a new home under construction in Parrish collapsed June 23, sending two workers to...
Two injured in construction accident in Parrish
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse charged with DUI after April 20 crash
Deputies are looking for owner of this SUV.
Manatee deputies looking for home burglary suspect

Latest News

Almost all the schools involved in the proposed settlement are for-profit colleges.
Settlement would forgive $6B for defrauded college students
Jazmin Cazares, center, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for tougher gun laws in Texas
Former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue said he told Trump election fraud claims...
Donoghue: 'No merit' to election fraud claims
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
Freedom Festival
Traffic plan released for North Port Freedom Festival