Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Divers drown in Florida cave diving expedition

Two divers drowned Wednesday while exploring a cave in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park.
Two divers drowned Wednesday while exploring a cave in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two men drowned while on a diving expedition in a mazelike Florida cave system that extends deep below the surface, authorities said Thursday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said three teenagers saw the two divers go into the Buford Springs Cave on Wednesday, but one surfaced and was floating unresponsively. Rescue divers found the second man 137 feet (41 meters) down into the cave.

They were identified as Todd Richard McKenna, 52, and Stephen Roderick Gambrell, 63. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the deaths.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teenagers heard the two divers discussing going into the cave and whether they had enough air in their tanks, with one mentioning a possible leak. Both then went down into the water and apparently drowned, the sheriff’s office said.

Buford Springs is a network of underground caverns with a 167-foot (50-meter) descent, according to a guide on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website. It contains twisting passages within the caverns; divers must register and obtain authorization from park officials before going down into a potentially dangerous situation.

“Even experienced cave divers have perished here. Underwater caves, beautiful as they are, do not forgive mistakes,” the guide says.

The cave is in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park, which is north of the Tampa Bay area along the Gulf Coast. An adjacent cave, Eagle’s Nest Sink, is regarded as the “Mount Everest of cave diving,” according to the wildlife commission.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police take a suspect into custody at Blake Medical Center Wednesday.
WATCH: Woman arrested with loaded gun in emergency room
Ringling College of Art & Design
Ringling College hit with lawsuit by eight former students
The truss of a new home under construction in Parrish collapsed June 23, sending two workers to...
Two injured in construction accident in Parrish
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse charged with DUI after April 20 crash
Deputies are looking for owner of this SUV.
Manatee deputies looking for home burglary suspect

Latest News

Andrea Langesfeld, center, and her husband Pablo, right rear, parents of Nicole "Nicky"...
Judge approves $1 billion deal in Surfside condo collapse
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Asolo Rep's production of HAIR, Photos by Cliff Roles.
The Lead: Asolo Rep’s Producing Artistic Director talks the relevance of ‘Hair’