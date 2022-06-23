Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
DeSantis signs new Alzheimer’s bill for healthcare providers

Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis(State of Florida)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Ramping up Education of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia for You (READY) Act on Thursday June 23.

The READY Act requires the Florida department of health to use existing, relevant public health and community outreach programs to educate health care providers on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia-related disorders.

The bill also encourages health care practitioners to discuss the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia with patients over the age of 60.

Awareness information that will be made available to health care providers which included the importance of early detection and timely diagnosis of cognitive impairment through assessment tools. The bill also addresses continuing care through the Medicare Annual Wellness Visit for cognitive health, usage of the Medicare care planning billing code and understanding of lifestyle interventions to reduce cognitive decline.

Alzheimer’s is a serious issue in Florida, which has the second highest prevalence in the country. More than 580,000 are living with the disease and that number is projected to increase to 720,000 by 2025.

