Two injured in construction accident in Parrish

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been injured in a construction accident in the Willow Bend neighborhood of Parrish.

The call came in just after 10 a.m. Thursday at a build at 11415 65th Court East. The call initially was issued as a crane collapse but upon arrival, rescue and fire crews realized that this was a truss collapse involving multiple individuals. There was no crane on scene, Michael Williamson, division chief of the Parrish Fire District told ABC7.

The workers fell at least 20 feet into the structure, Williamson said. One individual suffered a severe head injury and was airlifted to Blake Medical Center. Another worker suffered what appeared to be a broken arm and was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital. It was not immediately known how many workers were on top of the structure.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

