Young Sarasota man back home after three week visit to Ukraine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Andy Roman just recently getting back to Sarasota after a three week trip to Ukraine. He says the devastation is beyond anything you can imagine.

“It was a reality, just a shock to see the real destruction firsthand of what they had done to the village,” said Roman.

The 22-year-old was there delivering tools and supplies as the country rebuilds homes and other infrastructure destroyed during the current war with Russia.

“We were bringing saws and hammers and air compressors and diesels and generators,” said Roman. “And not only that, but also food and medical supplies.”

Roman also delivered 75 bullet proof vests and a van to help take people out of harm’s way. He says the human toll is even more devastating.

“Everybody lost somebody, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters,” said Roman.

Roman says his church, First United Methodist Church in Sarasota has been very supportive of him, his family and Ukrainians. Money from some of the church’s offerings has helped.

“We just want to support him anyway we can,” said Dr. Reverend Samuel Wright, Senior Pastor for First United Methodist Church. “When you see this kind of emotion and heart for others, you want to be part of it.”

Roman had spent three weeks in Ukraine earlier this year as well. Despite the dangers, he says this is something he has to do.

“I know that my ancestors would want me to do this,” said Roman. “And it’s important to me that they get as much help as they need, because they don’t deserve this.”

Roman is planning on another trip to Ukraine next month. For more information on how you can help, you can log ont ukrainianpeace.org.

