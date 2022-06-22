Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
WATCH: Woman arrested with loaded gun in emergency room

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly loading a semiautomatic handgun as she sat in the emergency room of Blake Medical Center.

Bradenton Police dispatchers received a call at 2:16 a.m. from the hospital, saying a female in the emergency room was observed on surveillance cameras actively loading a firearm in her purse.

Officers arrived four minutes later. By then, the suspect had been approached by a security guard. Following a brief conversation with the suspect, the guard seized a handgun from her purse, and police officers entered the emergency room, surrounding the suspect, identified as Jamekeyra Ulisa Levertt-Chapman, 37, and taking her into custody.

Police say the weapon was a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber semi-automatic with an incorporated laser.

Levertt-Chapman’s purse contained one high-capacity drum-style magazine with 36 loaded rounds; two magazines containing a total of 13 loaded rounds; and 14 loose rounds.

Additional witnesses told police they observed the suspect loading what appeared to be bullets into a magazine.

Levertt-Chapman was charged with introducing a firearm into a hospital and possession of a concealed weapon without a concealed weapon permit.

A semiautomatic handgun with a high-capacity drum magazine was seized from a woman in the Blake Medical Center emergency room.(Bradenton Police Department)

