Volunteers needed in Charlotte County for seagrass monitoring project

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County UF/IFAS Extension Service and Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership are seeking volunteers to participate in the Eyes on Seagrass monitoring program to document the health and status of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay. The summer survey will take place July 11-25.

Participants must form teams of at least three and receive training ahead of their first-time sampling. Sea Grant will provide monitoring equipment, a dive flag, and a cooler for samples.

Teams will be responsible for transportation to their assigned sites (via boat, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard) as well as their own water shoes, mask, snorkel, fins and floatation device if preferred.

Summer Training sessions

July 7, 4-6 p.m., Mid-County Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Registration: https://eos.eventbrite.com

July 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Laishley Marina/Pavilion, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Registration: https://eosvs.eventbrite.com

The all-day event at Laishley Marina will provide an opportunity for volunteers to receive training, connect with other volunteer team members and launch for sampling. Snacks will be provided.

For information, contact Kate Rose at kate.rose0210@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346; or Jessica Scott-Dunda at JScott-Dunda@chnep.org or 941-575-3374.

