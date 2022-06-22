SunCoast Blood Centers asking for donors to fulfill urgent need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers has an urgent request of residents.

An image shared from the organization shows a nearly empty refrigerated unit right now. There is currently an extraordinary need for blood and reserves are dangerously low! The greatest need is for O-Positive and O-Negative blood, but all donors are welcome.

Call 1-866-97-BLOOD or go online www.suncoastblood.org to book your donation appointment!

