Staying hot but less humid

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wind shift has brought a change to our extreme “feels like” temperatures for a little while anyway. Instead of the heat indices in the 102-107 degree range we are looking more at 95-99 degrees. Still hot but not as dangerous as last weeks sweltering heat.

Look for plenty of sunshine over the next few days as high pressure remains in control. With the NE winds and drier air don’t expect much rain through Thursday. By Friday the rain chances go up just a bit and then more so on Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies to start the day with temperatures in the low 70s. With the lower humidity it will feel more comfortable than previous mornings. Temperatures will warm to near 90 at the beach and low to mid 90s as you push further inland away from the water.

Thursday we will see a slight increase in moisture but still rather nice for this time of year. Highs will warm to near the seasonable average of 90 degrees. The rain chance will stay low at less than 20%. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 5-10 mph. This change in direction will bring a slight increase in our humidity which will begin to make it feel warmer but not too high to issue a heat advisory.

Friday some additional moisture will be in place which will bring a little better chance for late day storms. We will also see winds switch around to the WSW which will bring a chance for a few coastal showers in the late morning early afternoon and then the main focus will be inland later in the day. The rain chance of Friday is at 30% near the coast and 40% chances east of I-75 during the late afternoon and early evening.

Dry start to the 1st. full day of Summer (WWSB)

For Saturday and Sunday look for showers and thunderstorms late in the day once again with the main concentration located inland, but there will also be a few along the coast during the late afternoon and evening.

The rain chance on Saturday is at 50% and 60% chance of Sunday.

For boating it looks to be nice with winds out of the east to start the day at 5-10 knots and then switching around to the NW later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be less than 2 feet.

