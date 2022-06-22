Sarasota County looking for additional poll workers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is looking for people willing to work as poll workers the the upcoming Aug. 23 primary and Nov. 8 general elections.

The supervisor of elections office recruits and trains several hundred poll workers in advance of each election. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is putting out the call for additional poll workers to ensure election day polling places are run efficiently, accurately and fairly.

“We are fortunate to have so many dedicated poll workers who return each year to help manage successful elections,” Turner said. “Still, our need for poll workers is increasing, and I hope more members of our community will step up.”

Requirements for becoming a poll worker include being a registered (or pre-registered) voter of Sarasota County and being able to attend training and work on election day.

Poll workers are paid a total of $175 to $300 per election, based on position. For the Aug. 23 primary, there is a particular need for inspectors and deputies.

Turner also urges local high school and college students who meet the requirements to become poll workers. In addition to getting paid for their service, students may also receive valuable community service hours for training.

More information about becoming a poll worker can be found on the supervisor of elections website or by calling 941-861-8640.

