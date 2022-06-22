Manatee deputies looking for home burglary suspect

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who broke into several homes June 20 in southern Manatee County.

The homes, in the Eagles Watch, Greenfield Plantation and Palm Aire subdivisions, were all burglarized between 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. All the homes had hidden alcoves which allowed the suspect to enter by kicking or prying the front doors open.

Once inside, the suspect rummaged through the homes, and in one case, took items of value, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the victims was at home at the time of the burglary, who startled the suspect and forced him to flee. In that incident, the suspect was described as a thin male wearing a black mask and a green T-shirt.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored faded SUV, believed to be a Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information these cases is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.